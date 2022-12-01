The Game Awards Will Include Reveal For New Project From Epic And 505 Games

505 Games and Epic Games are teasing some kind of announcement to come during The Game Awards next week. A website called "Visit Rockay City" is live now, containing a looping video that could hold secrets about what to expect.

The teaser site shows some kind of waterside city with skyscrapers, palm trees, and docks. It's nighttime, and multiple helicopters are circling overhead with a full moon in the background. Police sirens can be heard as well.

The logo for Epic Games can be seen on a sailboat, while one of the hotels features a running countdown clock for when the announcement is to come: Thursday, December 8 during The Game Awards.

You can visit the Rockay City teaser website to poke around for clues. Some have speculated that this might be a new Sleeping Dogs title--that would be an exciting development, but nothing is certain yet. In addition, neither 505 nor Epic was involved with the first Sleeping Dogs.

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait too much longer to find out, as The Game Awards is scheduled for Thursday, December 8. In addition to the awards themselves (God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring lead the way) there will be news and announcements, including this mystery 505/Epic project.

For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of how to watch The Game Awards 2022 and what to expect.