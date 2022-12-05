The Game Awards Will Be Shorter Than Last Year

Geoff Keighley has confirmed that The Game Awards 2022 will be much shorter than last year's showcase.

During a recent Twitter Spaces talk--via Resetera--Keighley discussed the upcoming ceremony, which is set to air on December 8, and answered some questions about what to expect. The Game Awards is usually filled with not only award presentations, but interviews with developers and trailers for brand-new games. This usually results in a lengthy broadcast, considering there are also ads aired throughout, but Keighley has said it will be shorter this year.

"I won't say anything officially until we're through our rehearsals but we think it's going to be significantly shorter," he said. Last year's pre-show lasted around 30 minutes while the main event went on for 3 hours, so those tuning in can expect this to be significantly reduced.

The Game Awards founder added that alongside the runtime being scaled down, it will be cutting back on games as well, saying, "We definitely have cut back pretty significantly in terms of the runtime on the show and just you know kind of fewer games fewer bigger games that'll be in there and you know people always debate about 'Are they presenting enough awards? Are there too many world premiers?"

However, those tuning in can still expect "some really great announcements" despite the shorter runtime and there will be some "amazing studios" participating this year.

"There are some games that I've been hoping and wanting to show for a number of years that are finally ready this year to up to showcase to folks at the game awards so we're very very happy with how that's coming together," he said.

A number of guest appearances have already been confirmed for this year, including HBO's The Last Of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, alongside the original voice actors from the game Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. If you're looking to tune in to this year's event, here's everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2022, including how to watch, start times, and more.