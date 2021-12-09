The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
The Game Awards Sales Offers Big Discounts On PC And Xbox Games
Get Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, and plenty more games at a low price in these sales that celebrate The Game Awards 2021.
With The Game Awards sending the gaming year off with kudos, deep dives into upcoming games, and some surprise reveals, today feels like a mini-E3 of sorts. If you're looking to keep the celebrations going with a few new digital acquisitions, then now's a great time to score a few deals on some of the best games of the year, including many of the nominees up for awards tonight.
A number of digital storefronts have started listing several of their games at a discounted price in celebration of The Game Awards, with Xbox, Humble, Steam via Green Man Gaming, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft's own storefront joining in on the fun. You can have a look at the highlights of the sales, in the lists below:
Best Xbox Game Awards Deals
The Xbox sale is one of the biggest, offering a number of old favorites at a reduced price, as well as a selection of some of this year's hottest games. Call of Duty Vanguard, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Resident Evil Village are some of the biggest names here, while you can also score Death's Door and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for a solid price.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $32 (
$60)
- Call of Duty Vanguard -- $45 (
$60)
- Death's Door -- $15 (
$20)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles -- $42 (
$60)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ -- $9 (
$60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $36 (
$60)
- FIFA 22 -- $42 (
$70)
- Guardians of the Galaxy -- $39 (
$60)
- Hitman 3 -- $24 (
$60)
- It Takes Two -- $20 (
$40)
- Psychonauts 2 -- $39 (
$60)
- Resident Evil Village -- $30 (
$60)
- Rider's Republic -- $36 (
$60)
Best Steam Game Awards Deals
Nothing too major here, but if you're into PC gaming, then you can't go wrong with a few discounts on games like Age of Empires 4, Control, and No Man's Sky.
- Age of Empires IV -- $53 (
$60)
- Control: Ultimate Edition -- $10 (
$40)
- Deathloop -- $51 (
$60)
- Far Cry 4 -- $8 (
$30)
- Guardians of the Galaxy -- $39 (
$60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors -- $39 (
$60)
- No Man's Sky -- $30 (
$60)
- Resident Evil 4 -- $4 (
$20)
- Resident Evil Village: Deluxe Edition -- $36 (
$72)
Best Epic Games Store Game Awards Deals
Epic's own storefront has a more varied selection of discounts to help kick of Game Awards hype. Battlefield 2042 is a noteworthy example, while Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an absolute delight with its charming visuals and world design.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $30 (
$60)
- Battlefield 2042 -- $40 (
$60)
- Control: Ultimate Edition -- $12 (
$40)
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $30 (
$60)
- Death's Door -- $15 (
$25)
- Hitman 3 -- $24 (
$60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $39 (
$60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits -- $28 (
$40)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition -- $20 (
$40)
Best Ubisoft Store Game Awards Deals
Not exactly surprising news here, but the discounts that Ubisoft has on some of its biggest franchises are nothing to be sneezed at.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $30 (
$60)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition -- $55 (
$110)
- Far Cry 6 -- $50 (
$60)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition -- $10 (
$30)
- Rider's Republic -- $45 (
$60)
Best Humble Store Game Awards Deals
And finally, the Humble Store has a great selection of blockbusters and indies up for grabs. Borderlands 3 is fun anarchy, Death Stranding is a weird journey across a ruined world, and Streets of Rage 4 is still one of the best beat 'em ups of all time.
- Borderlands 3 -- $15 (
$60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $30 (
$60)
- Deathloop -- $30 (
$60)
- Death Stranding -- $18 (
$60)
- Devil May Cry Deluxe Edition -- $26 (
$60)
- Guilty Gear Strive -- $39 (
$60)
- Resident Evil Village -- $30 (
$60)
- Streets of Rage 4 -- $15 (
$25)
- Watch Dogs Legion -- $20 (
$60)
