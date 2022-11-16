The Game Awards IMAX Screenings Will Include An Exclusive Dead Space Remake Gameplay Preview

The Game Awards has just announced that it'll be partnering with IMAX to offer live screenings of the show in 40 cities across the US and Canada. As an incentive for those who may be on the fence about buying a cinema ticket to watch an awards show, the IMAX screenings will include an exclusive "extended gameplay preview" of the upcoming Dead Space remake.

The IMAX partnership was announced by Game Awards mastermind Geoff Keighley, who promised that IMAX audiences would also get "other digital game goodies" with their tickets. Both IMAX and Dead Space also tweeted about the collaboration, with the IMAX account replying to a new gameplay preview posted by the remake devs.

IMAX is bringing #TheGameAwards live to 40 cities across US + Canada live on December 8.



See all the announcements + reveals live in @IMAX!



Includes new preview of @deadspace from EA, plus other digital game goodies!



Theater list/tickets now on sale at https://t.co/yYirZxKb77 pic.twitter.com/8jwYXZaUIr — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 15, 2022

After scaling back to online-only events due to the pandemic, the 2022 event will once again offer tickets to the public for the awards show at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The IMAX events offers an alternative option for anyone who wants to experience the show with a crowd, but can't get to Los Angeles for the event. The full list of participating cinemas is available here.



And for anyone who would rather just stream the awards from the comfort of their own couch--or not watch it at all--the good news is that the Dead Space remake has released 8 minutes of new gameplay footage that's not exclusive to the IMAX screenings. Check it out above.