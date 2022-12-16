The Game Awards 2022 Received Over 103 Million Views, Sets New Viewership Record

The Game Awards announced a record-breaking number viewership number for 2022. An estimated 103 million viewers tuned into the show, a 20% increase from last year's 85 million views.

The Game Awards aired on December 8, and as per the usual program, featured both award-winners and world premieres. Elden Ring took home the Game of The Year award, and we also saw new trailers from anticipated games like Final Fantasy XVI and Street Fighter 6. In new announcements, Armored Core 6, Hades 2, and Death Stranding 2 all made their debut. You can check out our roundup on the biggest The Game Awards announcements for more information.

According to the press release, The Game Awards also set records for views across social media. Twitter had a 28% increase in conversation volume, and the show trended at number one worldwide. Steam had almost 9.5 million viewers tune in. Valve also gave away a Steam Deck every minute of the show, and then gave away even more Steam Decks post-show.

"We are thrilled to report our ninth year of record-setting growth," said Geoff Keighley. "It was electric in the room this year, and felt so amazing to be back with the fans and the industry as we lead into our 10th year in 2023."

Other than taking home the Game of The Year award, Elden Ring also won Best Game Direction, Best RPG, and Best Art Direction. God of War Ragnarok won Best Narrative, Best Music, Best Audio Design, Best Innovation in Accessibility, and more. For a full list of winners, check out our The Game Awards winners list.