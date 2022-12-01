The Game Awards 2022: How To Watch, Start Times, And What To Expect

The calendar has flipped to December, and in the video game world that means all eyes turn to The Game Awards, the annual end-of-year celebration that mixes honors for Game of the Year with trailers and reveals for potential future GOTY award winners.

The Game Awards and Keighley himself will be teasing what's to come at this year's event via their social media accounts, so far including a live presentation by Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida and a live performance of "Blood Upon The Snow" from God of War Ragnarok by popular musician Hozier.

The Game Awards 2022 Start Time

The official livestream for The Game Awards 2022 begins with a 30-minute pre-show at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET, followed by the main show at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Award winners will be announced from over 30 categories across general gaming and esports including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, and a new award for Best Adaptation of a video game IP into another form of media. The event will also feature announcements involving "40 to 50 games" according to an Epic Games interview with Keighley, who calls this year's event the "biggest show yet."

5:00 PM PT

7:00 PM CDT

8:00 PM ET

2:00 AM GMT

12:00 PM AET (December 9)

How To Watch The Game Awards 2022 Stream

The Game Awards will be streaming live on its official YouTube and Twitch channels, along with direct feeds on social media sites like Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter and right here on GameSpot. Steam will also be showing the event, and those who plan to watch on Steam can register to win a free Steam Deck--one of which will be given away by Valve during every minute of the livestream.