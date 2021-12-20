The Game Awards 2021 Sets New Viewership Record With 85 Million Total Streams

The Game Awards has revealed its viewership numbers for the 2021 event, and the event has set a record in total viewership for the second consecutive year.

85 million unique streams watched the winners and announcements at The Game Awards 2021, which is 2 million more than last year's then-record 83 million. The awards ceremony streamed live on December 9 on over 30 global platforms, including Twitch, Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitter, and more.

This year's show delivered a record 85 million livestreams across more than 30 platforms, as well as record social and voting engagement. pic.twitter.com/zsvgwpSD83 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 20, 2021

According to the official press release, the event also set a record for social media presence with 1.6 million tweets sent out. It was Twitter's number-one trending topic--the 8th year in a row it reached number one--and at its peak included 11 of the top 30 trends worldwide.

Twitch was reported to have contributed 3.35 million unique viewers across official channels and registered co-streamers, while the YouTube broadcast set a new record for watch time with over 1.75 million combined hours watched.

"We are grateful we could return to an in-person ceremony in 2021," The Game Awards host and producer Geoff Keighley said in the official release, "and continue to build on our success with significant international growth."

The Game Awards 2021 saw It Takes Two from Hazelight and EA win overall Game of the Year. (GameSpot also recently announced its Game of the Year, Deathloop.) Over 40 world premiere announcements were also aired during the ceremony, including the first gameplay for Hellblade II: Senua's Saga and the debut of Alan Wake 2.