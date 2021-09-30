The Game Awards 2021 Set For December 9, Host Geoff Keighley Confirms

The Game Awards, the annual hybrid year-end awards show and world premiere showcase, has been confirmed for December 9 by the show's creator and host Geoff Keighley.

The show will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California as a live, in-person event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The show will also be available on over 40 livestream services around the world, hoping to build on last year's record-setting 83 million livestreams.

10 weeks from tonight, December 9th, we will be live on stage for @thegameawards at Microsoft Theater in LA.

Excited to be back to our full-scale show -- that means The Game Awards Orchestra live on stage once again conducted by @Lornebalfe

Much more to share in weeks ahead! pic.twitter.com/VA64rIaNb4 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 30, 2021

"We are very excited to return to the Microsoft Theater for a special night to celebrate the past, present and future of video games," Keighley said in the official release. "Our goal is to bring the entire community together to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world, and recognize emerging voices that represent the future of the medium."

The closed-set 2020 Game Awards saw The Last of Us Part II win 7 of the 11 awards it was nominated for, including Game of the Year and Best Performance for Laura Bailey's portrayal of Abby. Major world premiere reveals from the 2020 show included Sephiroth's entry into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the first unveiling of Back 4 Blood, and the return of the Mass Effect franchise.

The Game Awards 2021 is Keighley's latest project after Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021, the kickoff to the annual European gaming convention. Reveals at ONL 2021 included the re-emergence of Saints Row, Marvel's Midnight Suns from 2K and Firaxis Games, and the first gameplay of Call of Duty: Vanguard.