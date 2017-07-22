The Flash Movie Will Be Called Flashpoint

The Flash solo movie has a name, and it's Flashpoint. Warner Bros. unveiled the title today at San Diego Comic-Con, and it's of big significance to fans of the series.

Flashpoint is a reference to the 2011 Flash crossover comic series that put Barry Allen, The Flash, in a very different universe than the original storyline. Barry travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, and in doing so changes the DC universe timeline and many of the key heroes and villains in it. Warner Bros. isn't revealing any more details on the plot of the film, but the name certainly may give a hint.

The Flash film has experienced many production setbacks. Last year, the film lost its director Seth Grahame-Smith due to "creative differences." His replacement, Rick Famuyiwa, quit several months later, also due to "creative differences." Warner Bros. then hired Joby Harold to rewrite the entire script, according to Variety. The studio is reportedly eyeing Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) and Matthew Vaughn (Snatch, Kingsman) as "top choices" for director.

There's no word as to when Flashpoint will release, but follow GameSpot Universe for any updates on the film as soon as they come out. For the latest news from Comic-Con, follow GameSpot's full coverage.