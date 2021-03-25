The Flash Movie Brings On Ron Livingston To Replace Billy Crudup As Barry Allen's Dad

Some changes are afoot for the upcoming The Flash movie, with Ron Livingston coming aboard to play the title's character's dad, Henry Allen. Variety reports that the Office Space star is replacing Billy Crudup, who had to leave the film due to scheduling conflicts.

The conflict came up due to COVID. The Flash was supposed to start filming earlier, but when it was delayed due to the pandemic, it created a conflict with Crudup's other commitments, including the Apple TV show The Morning Show.

Variety is also reporting that Ian Loh has joined the cast of the film to play a young Barry Allen. Ezra Miller will play the adult version of The Flash, reprising his role from Batman v Superman and Justice League. Additionally, Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls) and Rudy Mancuso from internet fame have been added to the cast in unspecified roles.

In terms of the rest of the cast for The Flash, Maribel Verdu will play Barry Allen's mother, and Variety says she will have a "key role" in the story. Ben Affleck returns to play Batman once again, while Michael Keaton will play a different Batman from another dimension.

Sasha Calle from The Young and the Restless will play Supergirl.

Andy Muschietti, who directed the new Stephen King It movies, is directing The Flash from a script by Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson.

The Flash is due in theaters on November 4, 2022. It it The Flash's first standalone movie for the new DCEU.