The First Official PS5 Bundle Comes With Horizon Forbidden West

Though it's not uncommon to find a PS5 bundle, up until now all of them have been unofficial retailer-made bundles designed to make consumers spend more money when purchasing the elusive console. But after more than 1.5 years, Sony is releasing the first official PS5 bundle. As spotted by Wario64, PlayStation Direct has listed PS5 and PS5 Digital editions featuring Horizon Forbidden West. They have been available in the UK for about a week, but PS Direct is the first US retailer to list them.

The bundles aren't available for purchase yet, but you'll want to make sure you are registered for the chance to purchase a PS5 from PS Direct. Considering that the listing is live on PlayStation Direct, we imagine they will be up for grabs soon.

PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle

It's unclear how much each bundle will cost in North America. Retailers in the UK have been selling them for a £20 discount versus buying the PS5 and Horizon Forbidden West separately. So, it seems likely that the PS5 version will cost around $550 and the PS5 Digital could go for about $450.

Regardless of which PS5 model you choose, the bundle comes with a voucher with a game key that can be redeemed on the PlayStation Store.

While the PS5 has been extremely difficult to find in stock since the start of 2022, Sony's sales forecast for the rest of the year suggests that the PlayStation 5 will be available for purchase more often in the coming months. Still, don't be surprised if this Horizon Forbidden West bundle sells out in minutes.

