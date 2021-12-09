The Expanse Game In The Works At Telltale

Telltale Games is working on a game based on Amazon’s The Expanse series. The game was announced at The Game Awards.

Based on the book series of the same name by James S.A. Corey--a pen name shared by writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck--the show has been a hit for Amazon. Since its debut in 2015, The Expanse has run for five seasons. A sixth is set to debut tomorrow.

The game will star Cara Gee, who will be reprising her role as Camina Drummer.

"I'm thrilled to be exploring this great character further," Gee said. Gee also noted that more information on the game would be forthcoming in the next issue of Game Informer.

Telltale Games, known for episodic narrative games like The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us, originally shut down in November 2018, shortly after laying off most of its staff. Prior to its closure, Telltale Games was a very busy studio, known for its story-focused games based on existing IP. In 2017 alone, the developer launched titles based on The Walking Dead, Batman, Minecraft, and The Guardians of the Galaxy.

The company was resurrected in 2019, after the Telltale name and some of its assets were acquired by LCG Entertainment. Shortly thereafter, The Wolf Among Us 2 was announced at that year’s The Game Awards. Both The Expanse and The Wolf Among Us 2 do not yet have release dates.