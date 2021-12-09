The Game Awards Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far Best Co-Op Games of 2021 Halo Infinite Skull Locations Best Action Games of 2021
Login / Sign Up

The Expanse Game In The Works At Telltale

A new game among us.

By on

Comments

Telltale Games is working on a game based on Amazon’s The Expanse series. The game was announced at The Game Awards.

Based on the book series of the same name by James S.A. Corey--a pen name shared by writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck--the show has been a hit for Amazon. Since its debut in 2015, The Expanse has run for five seasons. A sixth is set to debut tomorrow.

The game will star Cara Gee, who will be reprising her role as Camina Drummer.

"I'm thrilled to be exploring this great character further," Gee said. Gee also noted that more information on the game would be forthcoming in the next issue of Game Informer.

Click To Unmute
The Expanse Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  1. Saber Interactive Showcase ft. The Evil Dead: The Game & Bruce Campbell
  2. PSA: Don't Use Xbox Quick Resume With Halo Infinite Right Now | GameSpot News
  3. Escape from Tarkov Beta - 0.12.12 Patch trailer (feat. the Lighthouse)
  4. Dead by Daylight | Resident Evil Ugly Sweater Collection Trailer
  5. For Honor: Year 5 Season 4 - Frozen Shores Launch Trailer
  6. Elite Dangerous: Odyssey | Introducing the Scorpion SRV
  7. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax | Game Awards 2021
  8. Thirsty Suitors Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  9. Planet of Lana: An Off-Earth Odyssey Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  10. Have A Nice Death Trailer Reveal | Game Awards 2021
  11. Babylon's Fall Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  12. Evil West Gameplay Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Telltale Games, known for episodic narrative games like The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us, originally shut down in November 2018, shortly after laying off most of its staff. Prior to its closure, Telltale Games was a very busy studio, known for its story-focused games based on existing IP. In 2017 alone, the developer launched titles based on The Walking Dead, Batman, Minecraft, and The Guardians of the Galaxy.

The company was resurrected in 2019, after the Telltale name and some of its assets were acquired by LCG Entertainment. Shortly thereafter, The Wolf Among Us 2 was announced at that year’s The Game Awards. Both The Expanse and The Wolf Among Us 2 do not yet have release dates.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series
The Wolf Among Us
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)