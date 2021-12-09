The Expanse Game In The Works At Telltale
A new game among us.
Telltale Games is working on a game based on Amazon’s The Expanse series. The game was announced at The Game Awards.
Based on the book series of the same name by James S.A. Corey--a pen name shared by writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck--the show has been a hit for Amazon. Since its debut in 2015, The Expanse has run for five seasons. A sixth is set to debut tomorrow.
The game will star Cara Gee, who will be reprising her role as Camina Drummer.
"I'm thrilled to be exploring this great character further," Gee said. Gee also noted that more information on the game would be forthcoming in the next issue of Game Informer.
Saber Interactive Showcase ft. The Evil Dead: The Game & Bruce Campbell PSA: Don't Use Xbox Quick Resume With Halo Infinite Right Now | GameSpot News Escape from Tarkov Beta - 0.12.12 Patch trailer (feat. the Lighthouse) Dead by Daylight | Resident Evil Ugly Sweater Collection Trailer For Honor: Year 5 Season 4 - Frozen Shores Launch Trailer Elite Dangerous: Odyssey | Introducing the Scorpion SRV Persona 4 Arena Ultimax | Game Awards 2021 Thirsty Suitors Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021 Planet of Lana: An Off-Earth Odyssey Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021 Have A Nice Death Trailer Reveal | Game Awards 2021 Babylon's Fall Trailer | Game Awards 2021 Evil West Gameplay Trailer | Game Awards 2021
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Telltale Games, known for episodic narrative games like The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us, originally shut down in November 2018, shortly after laying off most of its staff. Prior to its closure, Telltale Games was a very busy studio, known for its story-focused games based on existing IP. In 2017 alone, the developer launched titles based on The Walking Dead, Batman, Minecraft, and The Guardians of the Galaxy.
The company was resurrected in 2019, after the Telltale name and some of its assets were acquired by LCG Entertainment. Shortly thereafter, The Wolf Among Us 2 was announced at that year’s The Game Awards. Both The Expanse and The Wolf Among Us 2 do not yet have release dates.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation