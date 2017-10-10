The Evil Within Charity Campaign Announced, Here's What's Happening And How To Donate

Bethesda has announced a new charity campaign themed around The Evil Within 2. Titled "The Good Within," the fundraising campaign is raising money on CrowdRise to support the American Red Cross's disaster and humanitarian relief efforts globally.

You can donate to the campaign here on CrowdRise. The community goal is $15,000, and Bethesda said it will match donations up to that amount. At the CrowdRise site, you can choose to give all of your donation to the American Red Cross or select a specific cause such as Hurricane Irma or house fires, among other things.

Bethesda is promoting The Good Within by working with streamers who will play The Evil Within 2 this week ahead of its launch and talk about the charitable campaign.

The Evil Within 2 launches on the appropriately scary date of Friday the 13th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. In other news, director Shinji Mikami said he is interested in porting the game to Nintendo Switch. Bethesda is already working on Switch ports of Skyrim, Doom, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

In other charitable gaming news, Humble Bundle's latest weekly sale is focused on games with female protagonists. Additionally, the newest Humble Bundle is themed around games that will take you a long time to finish.