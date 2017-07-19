The Evil Within 2's New Trailer Features Trippy Environments, Gruesome Monsters

Bethesda has released a new trailer for The Evil Within 2, laying out the story for the upcoming survival-horror game and providing a look at its gameplay. The sequel takes place a few years after the original game and, once again, features Sebastian Castellanos as its protagonist.

This time, Sebastian returns to the STEM world in order to find and rescue his daughter Lilly. It's a race against the clock, however, as STEM is falling apart and his daughter could be lost within it forever. As shown in the trailer, Sebastian will be battling many monsters along the way; some of these are nightmarish creatures looking to tear him apart, while others are internal demons picking at his psyche.

For the former, Sebastian has a wide range of weaponry to take them out, ranging from knives and proximity mines to tripwires to flammable substances in the environment. Bethesda has also detailed The Last Chance Pack, which will give a selection of bonus items to those that pre-order The Evil Within 2. You can see exactly what's included in the pack below.

The Burst Handgun: This exclusive weapon is only available through The Last Chance Pack and uses handgun bullets that can be found or crafted.

Crafting Supplies: Upgrade your go-to weapon, craft additional ammo, or make traps to incapacitate enemies with these supplies available at the start of your descent into Union.

Medical Supplies: You'll need to stay alive to save Lily, and these medical supplies will give you the aid you need to venture deeper into the madness.

The Evil Within 2's release date has been confirmed as October 13, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is being developed by the Bethesda-owned Tango Gameworks out of Japan. The studio is run by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami.

The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus--another Bethesda title--now feature the Xbox One X Enhanced, HDR, and 4K Ultra HD logos on the official Xbox website, indicating they will make use of the horsepower in Microsoft's upcoming console. They join the new Xbox console's growing list of 4K-supported games, which includes Crackdown 3, Assassin's Creed: Origins, Sea of Thieves, and more.