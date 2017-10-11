The Evil Within 2's Launch Trailer Is Gross

Bethesda has released a new trailer for The Evil Within 2 that, in its own words, features some of the "unspeakable horrors" main character Sebastian Castellanos will face in the game. Admittedly, the trailer is full of some really gnarly sights, including a little girl that seems to have been flayed.

That little girl is key to the story of The Evil Within 2 and Sebastian's overall goal. "Sebastian's mission is personal," Bethesda explains. "He's searching for his daughter Lily, who he thought he had lost many years ago, and it's now a race against time as the world crumbles around him. Sebastian must rescue Lily before everything falls apart and they are both lost in STEM."

For those that might need a refresher, STEM is a strange world that can be manipulated by certain individuals within it. Usually, these individuals are inclined towards the gruesome and macabre, which is why everything is real gross in there.

"The real horror may be the human monsters trapped inside, with the twisted photographer Stefano and the 'righteous' priest Theodore both intent on warping the weakened system to their will," Bethesda continues.

The Evil Within 2's release date is Friday the 13th and it will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Shinji Mikami, who directed the first game and is producer on the sequel, has said he is interested in porting the game to Nintendo Switch. Bethesda is already working on Switch ports of Skyrim, Doom, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Bethesda has also announced a new charity campaign themed around The Evil Within 2. Titled "The Good Within," the fundraising campaign is raising money on CrowdRise to support the American Red Cross's disaster and humanitarian relief efforts globally.