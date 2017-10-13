The Evil Within 2 Has Some Great Easter Eggs

The Evil Within 2 is out now, and it's a solid improvement on its predecessor. Aside from getting to play through a story that centers around returning protagonist Sebastian Castellanos attempting to save his daughter, players can also come across a variety of Easter eggs. [Potential spoilers ahead.]

We've already called attention to one particular mode that unlocks after finishing The Evil Within 2. A "more cinematic game experience" awaits those who make their way through the campaign, giving players the option to toggle on a letterbox mode. This was a contentious aspect of the first game, which made the unusual choice of forcing a 2.35:1 aspect ratio on players, though this was ultimately made optional. Given the unlock screen in Evil Within 2, this seems to be a tongue-in-cheek callback to the first game.

But that's not the only secret waiting to be uncovered. You unlock a number of bonuses for completing the game, but other Easter eggs require you to actively explore and uncover things for yourself. As you'll see in the video above, there are collectibles scattered throughout the game that reference other games published by Bethesda. These include Doom, Wolfenstein, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

