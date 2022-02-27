The Epic Halo Decanter Set Is Available To Preorder Again

If you're into Halo and looking to spruce up your kitchen and impress your friends, the Halo Gear store has announced a new Master Chief-themed decanter set.

Created by Ukonic, the six-piece set includes an epic-looking decanter inspired by Master Chief's helmet, along with four whiskey glasses inscribed with the UNSC name and logos. The decanter holds 56 ounces of liquid and also comes with a stopper. The whiskey glasses can hold 11 ounces. Ukonic also made the Xbox Mini-Fridge in partnership with Microsoft.

Gallery

Of course, you can drink anything you like out of the decanter and glasses--it doesn't have to be whiskey. The product description makes a joke about this, saying, "Perfect for Halo gamers ages 6+ and older if you’re drinking orange juice."

You can preorder the decanter set now on Toynk for $120. The set ships on April 5, 2022. Take a look at the images in the gallery above to get a closer look at the decanter set.

In other Halo news, Halo Infinite's mid-season update is out now with several notable changes across campaign and multiplayer, while developer 343 also rolled out CSR changes recently.