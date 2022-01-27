The Epic Games Store's Big Lunar New Year Sale Is Live Now

Just weeks after its holiday sale, the Epic Games Store has kicked off another big sale. The Lunar New Year Sale reduces the prices on a bunch of today's most popular games. Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, Hitman 3, Grand Theft Auto 5, and hundreds of other games are on sale for great prices.

Aside from the above blockbusters, you'll also find a smattering of hit indie titles on sale. This includes Disco Elysium, Chivalry 2, and Hades. You can also snag Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for just $24 ahead of Horizon Forbidden West's release on PlayStation next month.

Before you add anything to your shopping cart, make sure you subscribe to EGS emails to get $10 off any game priced $15 or higher. You'll find this option listed under the "Connect and Save Coupon" subsection of the EGS home page--or you can head over to your account settings to instantly turn it on.

The Lunar Year Year Sale will end on February 10, so swing by and check out the deals while they last.

Best deals on Epic Games Store