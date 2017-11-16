The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Switch Review Roundup

Bethesda's acclaimed open-world RPG, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, has seen numerous ports and re-releases since it first debuted back in 2011, and now the publisher is bringing it to yet another new platform this week with the release of Skyrim on Switch. The Switch port includes all of the game's DLC expansions, but perhaps the most notable feature is the fact that you can take it anywhere with you thanks to the console's portability.

Bethesda has also added a few new features to Skyrim on Switch in the form of motion controls and Amiibo support. The game is compatible with Nintendo's line of Legend of Zelda figures, which can unlock classic items from the series like the Master Sword, Hylian Shield, and Link's Champion's Tunic. Skyrim is also notable for being the first third-party Switch title to support video capture.

Skyrim releases for Switch on November 17, and ahead of its launch, reviews for the port have started to appear online. As always, we've rounded up a sample of them and their scores below. For a wider look at what critics think of Skyrim on Switch, be sure to visit GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

GameSpot -- 8/10

"The original version of Skyrim is still an immense, engrossing RPG, and the quality, number, and variety of its quests makes it as easy to become lost in its world as ever. With the addition of Zelda-themed gear that's actually useful--and the fact that you can play anywhere--the Switch version of Skyrim is a great excuse to revisit a much-loved RPG." -- Kallie Plagge [Full review]

IGN -- 8/10

"Although it may not be immune to the test of time, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim still holds up as one of the most immersive virtual worlds ever created in a video game. All of its vastness, beauty, characters, stories, and goofy bugs fit nicely onto the Switch, where it runs at a good, steady framerate and resolution. The addition of motion controls are handy unless you plan to be a melee fighter, and Amiibo support is a nice touch, but neither is really a game changer. This is a great way to get your Skyrim fix if you've never played before or have been looking for a reason to jump back in." -- Filip Miucin [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 4.5/5

"Six years after its original release, I'm astonished that Skyrim can still surprise me. I didn't expect to feel so strongly about playing it again on another console, but the motion controls added thanks to the Switch completely changes how it feels to navigate its bustling cities, breath-taking landscapes, and unnerving dungeons. For anyone who can't get enough of Skyrim and thirsts for true immersion, playing it on Switch is the answer. You might have to deal with a few bugs and make sure you always have a torch at the ready, but few things compare to lifting your arm and seeing your character do the same. Skyrim on Nintendo Switch unites player and character in a brand new way, and all I can think about is when I can dive back into its world." -- Zoe Delahunty-Light [Full review]

Game Informer -- 9/10

"The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the best games ever made. Years later, that continues to be the case. This adventure offers a rich world, densely packed with exciting things to do, as well as many occasions for creating lasting memories. I jotted down exciting things that happened during this particular playthrough so many times I lost count. I imagine that Skyrim will become a mainstay on my Switch, with multiple playthroughs and characters filling up the save slots before I’m done with it. If you haven't played Skyrim, or you're just looking to return and don't mind exchanging the mods for convenient portability, the Switch version offers up everything that makes this game a stone-cold classic." -- Javy Gwaltney [Full review]

US Gamer

"The best part of this port of Skyrim is you're not really losing anything. Sure, it's not running in as high fidelity as it can on other platforms, but unlike other Switch ports, you're not really moving down from a set baseline. It's the Skyrim you remember from countless hours of play in 2011 and beyond, with a few tweaks and additions. More importantly, it's a Skyrim that can be played on-the-go, with very little in the way of real compromise." -- Mike Williams [Full review]