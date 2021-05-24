The Elder Scrolls Online Next-Gen Update Delayed By One Week

Bethesda has pushed back the launch of The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced, the next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X, by one week. The next-gen version of the MMO was originally scheduled to launch on June 8, along with the game's Update 30 (also known as Blackwood) on Xbox One and PS4. It will now launch on June 15.

According to a blog post, Bethesda stated that it made the change in order to give both the rollout of Blackwood and Console Enhanced its "undivided attention," instead of launching them both on the same day. Blackwood will still launch for the PC, Mac, and Stadia versions of the Elder Scrolls Online on June 1 as planned. As mentioned above, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of ESO will receive Blackwood one week later on June 8.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced will now launch June 15. https://t.co/ZCBYWXCX2i pic.twitter.com/9QGNLrkTto — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) May 24, 2021

Bethesda announced back in April that players will soon be able to obtain items that were previously exclusive to real-money loot boxes through a new system called Endeavors. In a hands-on with ESO's Blackwood, our critic David Jagneaux praised the game's new Companion system, though he said that the expansion felt very similar to the game's previous content.

In other Bethesda news, the company and its new owner Microsoft previously confirmed that more info about new games will be revealed this summer outside of E3. Rumors about Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield have swirled in recent days, with at least one major journalist saying that Starfield may prove to be exclusive to PC and Xbox