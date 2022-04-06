The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind DLC Is Now Free For Everyone

The Elder Scrolls Online is unlocking the Morrowind DLC for everyone, and it sounds like it'll remain free for some time. In a blog post, developer ZeniMax Online Studios said it's making the Morrowind DLC free to help players get up to date before the High Isle prologue launches soon.

Beginning now and running through the "foreseeable future," all ESO accounts will be granted free access to the Morrowind DLC the next time they log in. If the DLC doesn't automatically appear, players can grab it from the in-game Crown store for the low price of $0.00.

With the Morrowind DLC going free, everyone will get access to the Vvardenfell zone and storyline, and this includes the Halls of Fabrication Trial and the High Isle prologue when it's released. One item that the freebie offer does not include is access to the Warden class.

Explore the multi-level cantons of Vivec City, the mushroom towers of Sadrith Mora, and the perilous Ashlands as you delve into the weird and wonderful home of the Dark Elves with the Morrowind DLC," ZoS said.

The DLC was originally released in 2017.

In other news, ESO recently received its latest DLC, Ascending Tide, which features new PvE dungeons, Shipright's Regret and The Coral Aerie. Additionally, a new pet cat that is more than it seems is now available to buy.