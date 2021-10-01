The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands Concludes Its Oblivion Storyline This November

The Elder Scrolls Online players will at long last be able foil Dagon's evil plans, all while exploring mysterious new regions never-before-seen in the Elder Scrolls universe with the arrival of the game's Deadlands DLC.

Deadlands marks the end of the year-long Gates of Oblivion storyline, which with Deadlands' release will encompass four DLC packs. Deadlands will be hitting PC, Mac, and Stadia on November 1. Console players will be able to explore the new DLC on November 16.

Bethesda says players of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will recognize some areas in Deadlands, such as The Burn, a region with molten rivers and fire-infused monsters. But there will be completely new areas to explore as well, like The Sever, a region that houses deadly storms and fierce winds. Deadlands will also introduce a massive new capital city, Fargrave. Located in a mystical desert, the city is roofed by a massive skeleton.

Deadlands can be purchased through the in-game Crown Store and is also included at no extra cost for ESO Plus subscribers. It's the largest update to the game since the Blackwood update in June, which added a new region and player companions. The latest Gates of Oblivion update, Waking Flame, introduced new dungeons, item sets, and collectibles.

The Elder Scrolls Online recently received next-gen updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, prioritizing frame rate over resolution while also auto-enabling HDR for all consoles aside from the base Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The Elder Scrolls VI is currently "in the design phase," according to Todd Howard.