The Elder Scrolls 6: Everything We Know

Bethesda unveiled The Elder Scrolls 6 in 2018 with a brief teaser trailer, but information about the highly anticipated sequel has been scarce ever since. Though so little is known about the forthcoming open-world RPG, we've compiled everything available from across the internet to prepare you for whenever Bethesda and Microsoft decide to disclose more about the game.

With E3 2021 coming up and Microsoft-Bethesda holding a 90-minute joint presentation on June 13, there's always the possibility of The Elder Scrolls 6 showing up. Still, the game is reportedly years away from release. So, with that in mind, here's everything we know so far about The Elder Scrolls 6.

Release Date

The Elder Scrolls 6 does have a release date, and executive producer Todd Howard knows it, but he said it would be "foolish" to announce. Whether or not there is a release date, the game won't be out for a while. After the initial reveal, ZeniMax Online Studios boss Matt Firor suggested it's "not coming anytime soon." Firor also said the game might launch this console generation, further underscoring just how uncertain the release really is.

What We Know And Expect At E3 2021

It's unknown what Bethesda will unveil during its joint E3 2021 presentation with Microsoft, though reports suggest The Elder Scrolls 6 won't take center stage--if it's even there at all. One of the only concrete pieces of information we know about the game is it marks the "largest engine overhaul" Bethesda has undertaken since Oblivion. The company even teased some of the features this new game engine should retain, including mod support. For more about insight around the game, check out our feature covering what we want to see from The Elder Scrolls 6 at E3 2021.

Platforms

We know The Elder Scrolls 6 will launch on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, thanks to Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media earlier this year. And as part of that purchase, we also know the game will hit Xbox Game Pass the same day it releases worldwide, letting players jump into the highly anticipated open-world sequel without buying the game outright. (The same goes for all other first-party Bethesda titles, including Starfield.)

But whether The Elder Scrolls 6 comes to PS4 or PS5 remains a mystery. Rumors began circulating that Microsoft buying ZeniMax Media might indicate that all Bethesda games will be Xbox exclusive from now on. Microsoft has yet to counter this sentiment; however, Xbox head Phill Spencer has said that the deal isn't forcing any decisions about platforms.

Both Howard and Spencer have separately said their companies would review releases and platforms on a "case-by-case basis," possibly hinting that, at the very least, the next mainline Elder Scrolls game could be multi-platform.

Trailers

Aside from the above teaser, Bethesda hasn't shared any other visuals from The Elder Scrolls 6. The clip is brief. It's 36 seconds of a camera flying over a foggy, mountainous region before coming to a clearing, then splashing the game's title across the center of the screen only to immediately cut to black.

Sleuthing fans have suggested that The Elder Scrolls 6 may take place in Hammerfell, but neither the above teaser nor Bethesda confirm this.

Preorder Details

Because The Elder Scrolls 6 doesn't have a public release date, the game isn't available for preorder anywhere. Furthermore, it seems any additional details about the game won't be revealed for a few more years, as Bethesda senior vice president of communications Pete Hines said The Elder Scrolls VI is coming sometime after Starfield, a game that also remains a mystery.

Once preorders go live at the usual retailers--Best Buy, Target, Walmart, et al.--we'll update this section to include details about available bonuses.