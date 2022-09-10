The Division Resurgence Opens Registrations For Closed Beta Test

You can sign up to try the next alpha test for Division Resurgence, the mobile version of the shooter-RPG.

By on

Comments

The Division Resurgence is opening registrations for its next phase of testing. As announced during the Ubisoft Forward presentation, you can register to try out the upcoming beta test for the mobile Division game now. The beta will begin Sunday, September 12.

The next test for Resurgence will let you try the competitive Conflict PVP mode, as well as the first time you can try the Dark Zone on mobile. You can register through the official site at thedivisionresurgence.com

The Division Resurgence recently completed its first alpha test and received positive feedback for its MMO hooks and a more open-ended structure that lets you meet players in the world. It takes place between the first and second game on the timeline, and lets you revisit New York City with locations like Liberty Island and Times Square. We also got a more detailed look at the game during GameSpot Swipe, our mobile showcase.

The Ubisoft Forward presentation also gave more details on the upcoming seasons of The Division 2 content, as well as a new look at The Division: Heartland.

