The Division Resurgence Is "Staying True To The Division" But On A Mobile Stage

The Division has become one of Ubisoft's flagship franchises with its open-world exploration and explosive combat. During GameSpot Swipe, we spoke to Fabrice Navrez, executive producer on the franchise's mobile debut The Division Resurgence, about how the game will bring the same Division experience to your pocket.

The Division Resurgence will tell two stories: It will open with a scene set before the events of the first game, but then transition to its main storyline, which sits between the first and second games on the timeline. Players will return to New York City--the setting for the first game--including iconic locales like Liberty Island and Times Square.

"One of the objectives was to come back to the vibe of The Division One that was very strong and loved by the community," Navrez said in the interview. "It's always a great experience to get familiar things you wish to explore, seen through the lens of the game."

The game recently completed its first closed alpha test, and Navrez says the most positive feedback received thus far has dealt with the "true MMO" aspects, including the ability to meet players out in the streets of New York as opposed to only in safe zones, resulting in what Navrez called "interesting encounters."

The video also details two of the six classes available in the closed alpha: the Demolitionist, who carries a heavy gun that inflicts explosive area-of-effect damage, and the Bulwark, which is a "tank melee" class designed to draw enemy fire and deal massive damage up-close.

The Division Resurgence will release on iOS and Android at launch, though a specific timeframe has not yet been announced. More information will be provided during the Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.