The Division Resurgence Is "Staying True To The Division" But On A Mobile Stage

The mobile MMO brings open-world exploration and shooting to your pocket.

By on

Comments

The Division has become one of Ubisoft's flagship franchises with its open-world exploration and explosive combat. During GameSpot Swipe, we spoke to Fabrice Navrez, executive producer on the franchise's mobile debut The Division Resurgence, about how the game will bring the same Division experience to your pocket.

The Division Resurgence will tell two stories: It will open with a scene set before the events of the first game, but then transition to its main storyline, which sits between the first and second games on the timeline. Players will return to New York City--the setting for the first game--including iconic locales like Liberty Island and Times Square.

Click To Unmute
  1. Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Gameplay Revealed
  2. PS5 Gets New Hardware And Software Improvements | GameSpot News
  3. Phasmophobia Apocalypse Update Trailer
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals DLC, Ditches Last Gen Consoles
  5. NBA 2K23: The City
  6. Claudia × Guren Blade | New Simulacrum Showcase | Tower of Fantasy
  7. NBA 2K Mobile New Updates Trailer
  8. Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile - Official Reveal Trailer
  9. Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Revealed and the Future of COD Mobile
  10. CookieRun Kingdom And Brixity - Gameplay Trailer
  11. Argent Twilight: Secrets Of The Dark Orbs - Gameplay Trailer
  12. Tower Of Fantasy - Mirroria Zone Preview Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Division Resurgence: What’s Coming To The Mobile Game

"One of the objectives was to come back to the vibe of The Division One that was very strong and loved by the community," Navrez said in the interview. "It's always a great experience to get familiar things you wish to explore, seen through the lens of the game."

The game recently completed its first closed alpha test, and Navrez says the most positive feedback received thus far has dealt with the "true MMO" aspects, including the ability to meet players out in the streets of New York as opposed to only in safe zones, resulting in what Navrez called "interesting encounters."

The video also details two of the six classes available in the closed alpha: the Demolitionist, who carries a heavy gun that inflicts explosive area-of-effect damage, and the Bulwark, which is a "tank melee" class designed to draw enemy fire and deal massive damage up-close.

The Division Resurgence will release on iOS and Android at launch, though a specific timeframe has not yet been announced. More information will be provided during the Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

Jason Fanelli on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence
GameSpot Swipe
Mobile
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)