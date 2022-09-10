The Division Heartland's New Trailer Shows More Of The Free-To-Play Shooter

As part of the Ubisoft Forward event today, Ubisoft shared more details on its popular shooter series, The Division, including the free-to-play game The Division: Heartland.

A new trailer shows off more of Heartland, which takes place in middle America, in a fictional place called Silver Creek. Among other things, it has a Storm Operations mode, which sees 45 players team up to fight rogue agents, known as The Vultures, according to a leak. Another mode is called Excursion Operations, which calls upon players to venture out into the dangerous battlefield to collect gear.

Ubisoft's official description for Heartland says the game takes place in a "quiet hamlet that has been ravaged by the Dollar Flu and become a hotbed of Division activity thanks to the secrets it hides."

Heartland is set to release in 2022-2023 on console and PC, but PC players can sign up now for a chance to try the game in its next testing phase ahead of release.

Ubisoft also announced more content for The Division 2. Season 10: Price of Power launches on September 13, and it adds a new mission calling on players to track down a character named general Peter Anderson.

A mobile game, The Division: Resurgence, is also in development, alongside a Netflix movie based on the video game.