The Division Free Weekend Announced For PC, Pre-Load Available Now

Looking for something to play this weekend? Ubisoft has announced a free weekend promotion for The Division, allowing everyone on PC to try the full game for three days. The free weekend, which is only being held on PC, runs September 14 through September 17. You can see all the important details about it below.

The Division's standard and Gold editions are going on sale this weekend as part of promotion, though specific pricing was not announced. Also worth noting is that all progress from the free weekend will carry over if you decide to buy it after.

The Division launched in March 2016 and has racked up millions and millions of registered users. Recently, Ubisoft announced that Update 1.8 AKA "Resistance" is coming out this fall. More details about the free update will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Division Free Weekend Details:

Starts: September 14, 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET

September 14, 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET Ends: September 17, 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET

What's Included?

Ubisoft has players will have "full access to the base game's content," but not the game's expansions.

Pre-Load Details:

You can pre-load right now from Uplay on PC.

This story has been updated.