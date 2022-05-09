The Division 2's Season 9 Update Arrives May 12 With New Mode, Feature, And Items

The Division 2 is getting a lot of new content, and soon. Ubisoft has announced that the long-awaited Season 9: Hidden Alliance update will arrive May 12, ushering in a new mode and more. This is just the beginning, too, as there are additional seasons--Seasons 10 and 11--coming in the remainder of 2022.

Hidden Alliance adds a new enemy target, Captain Lewis, a former Division commander who broke their oath and became a traitor. Before players can take on Lewis, they must first defeat his four True Son underlings.

A new mode, Countdown, is also coming in the Hidden Alliance update. Described as an "intense" co-op mode, Countdown gives eight players 15 minutes to stabilize a plant to prevent a lockdown.

"The agents, deployed in two teams of four, will start at different locations on the map and must work together to overcome the challenge. The Division will be confronted by some familiar foes and will have to fend them off to secure the plant, then call for extraction before time runs out," Ubisoft said.

A new feature, Expertise, is also coming to The Division 2 in the Season 9 update. This feature lets players improve their equipment by upgrading each piece's base value for things like damage, armor, and skill statistics. "Players can increase their Expertise by using any item in the game. Using more-varied items means increasing their level. Expertise also allows players to increase the base stats of each individual item and reach a new power ceiling," Ubisoft said.

The Division 2 continues to grow

The Division Season 9 also adds new weapons and gear, including the Heartbreaker gear set, more Exotics, and additional named items.

To coincide with the Season 9 launch, Ubisoft is making The Division free for all players across Xbox and PlayStation, as well as PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. The game will also be free to play on Stadia, Luna, and Ubisoft+ for that period.

The Division franchise will expand even more in the future with the launch of the free-to-play shooter, The Division Heartland. Additionally, a mobile game based on The Division is coming.