The Division 2 Will Add Mode That's "Entirely New To Franchise" In 2021

Ubisoft has shared details on what to expect from The Division 2 in 2021. Plans include a new mode that will, according to the development team, be unlike anything we've seen in the series to date. But because Ubisoft only recently decided to continue development on new content for the game at all, the cadence for releases will be a little bit different.

Ubisoft didn't share what the new mode is, but said it will be "entirely new to the franchise," and that it's also working on new ways to help keep players' character builds fresh as they continue playing the game's existing content. The Season 5 content coming to the game soon will actually be a return of Season 1's content, allowing those who didn't get certain rewards to finally snag them. This is intended to keep players engaged while the development team, which now includes Ubisoft Bucharest alongside Ubisoft Massive, works on brand-new content.

That's a whole lot of bullets

As part of its announcement, Ubisoft also shared some statistics on the game so far. Across the franchise, there have been 40 million players, and one agent in the game has revived others more than 27,000 times. There have also been 156 billion headshots, and one agent has managed to climb more than 36,000 floors in The Summit location.

There hasn't really been any indication of a full third game from Ubisoft yet, but there was a three-year gap between the first and second games. Ubisoft Massive also has a lot of projects on its plate already, including a new open-world Star Wars game and an Avatar game. Essentially no details have come out about either title, though we do know FoxNext and Lightstorm will be assisting on the Avatar project and it will use the same Snowdrop engine as The Division 2.