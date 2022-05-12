The Division 2 Is Free This Weekend To Celebrate Season 9 Update

Ubisoft is letting players check out The Division 2 for free this weekend, with a free-play event that runs until May 16. The promotion is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia, and PC, and coincides with the Season 9: Hidden Alliance update--which offers a new game mode to explore, new gear to collect, and a new story to unravel.

Any progress you make during the event will carry over if you decide to purchase the full game. Just head over to your platform of choice, search for the game, and you'll have the option to download and play it for free until May 16. Best of all, The Division 2 is seeing big discounts across a variety of storefronts. If you decide to keep the game once the promotion ends, here are some of the best deals to check out on each platform:

Best deals on The Division 2

PlayStation

Xbox

The Division 2 30 )

Stadia

The Division 2 30 )

PC

The Division 2 30 )

The Division 2 is a third-person shooter that places a heavy emphasis on cooperative play. You'll roam a world that's dealing with the fallout of a rampant virus, tackling difficult bosses and exploring a war-torn landscape as you go. While the game got off to a slow start, it eventually managed to sell over 10 million copies. In fact, we gave the game high praise in our The Division 2 review, scoring it a 9/10 for its compelling gameplay look and stunning environments.

"The ravaged environments continue to intrigue, and sometimes they're so stunning I find myself needing to take screenshots before I move on," wrote critic Edmond Tran. "It might not have much to say, but The Division 2 is a perpetual cycle of tension, relief, and reward that's difficult to stay away from."