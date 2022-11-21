The DioField Chronicle Is Down To $40 At Amazon And Best Buy
The perfect time to check out Square Enix's experimental real-time strategy-RPG.
Square Enix’s real-time strategy RPG The Diofield Chronicle is on sale for $40 (down from $60) at Amazon and Best Buy. Both retailers offer the $20 discount for physical PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch copies.
2022 has been a banner year for strategy-RPGs, but The Diofield Chronicle is a unique title among the year’s SRPG lineup. Rather than traditional turn-based tactics, The Diofield Chronicle’s battle system is closer to classic RTS and MOBA games, where players deploy a squad of combatants into skirmishes with enemy armies in real-time, and must adjust battle plans on the fly as each mission unfolds. Players follow the game’s events as Andrias Rhondarson, leader of a mercenary group battling against an encroaching empire.
While The Diofield Chronicle admittedly falls behind this year’s heavy hitter tactical games like Triangle Strategy, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, it’s a worthwhile addition for strategy fans that have already worked through the rest of this year’s SRPG lineup--especially at a discount like this. Check our GameSpot’s Diofield Chronicle review for more information on the game. And if you’re interested in more game deals, check out this deal for $10 off Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, or grab Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for just $39.
