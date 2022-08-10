The DioField Chronicle Demo Is Now Available For PC And Consoles

Square Enix has announced that a free demo for The DioField Chronicle is now live for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Ahead of the game's official launch on September 22, players will be able to try out the strategy-RPG and after experiencing the demo, all progress made including save data, game progress, and character levels will also be carried over to the full game.

The demo sets the stage for The DioField Chronicle as DioField Island "suddenly finds itself cast into an age of uncertainty due to the rise of warlike powers and modern magic." Players will be able to experience the entirety of chapter one, which includes real-time tactical battles and strategy-based combat that utilizes small squads, each consisting of various unit types with unique battlefield roles. The demo also introduces the player to the Blue Fox Mercenaries, who will play a major part in the story and the military campaign.

Announced back in March during the PlayStation State of Play event, The DioField Chronicle is described as an "all-new tactics IP" featuring the 2D-HD visual style Square Enix is currently known for. It will also have 3D models and realistic environments to contrast the aesthetic, similar to Triangle Strategy.

The DioField Chronicle's unique characters were designed by Taiki, who worked on Lord of Vermilion 3 and 4, and Digimon World: Next Order, as well as concept art by Isamu Kamikokuryo, best-known for Final Fantasy 12 and Final Fantasy 13. The RPG is scored by composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell, known famously for their work on Game of Thrones.

Preorders are currently available across PC and consoles. The Collector's Edition Set, which is only available on the Square Enix Store for around $208, comes with a copy of the game, as well as the Collector’s Goods Box, which contains The DioField Chronicle Board Game and a Four Pins Set.