The DICE 2021 Winners Revealed: It Takes Two Wins Game Of The Year

The 25th annual DICE awards have officially wrapped up and after months of speculating which games would come out on top, we now have our list of winners.

Taking home the ceremony's prestigious Game of the Year award was none other than Hazelight Studio's It Takes Two, a quirky, cooperative adventure game all about a divorce gone terribly wrong. It Takes Two also won Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards, a pretty impressive accomplishment for the small studio.

Other big winners include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which took home awards for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, Outstanding Technical Achievement, and Family Game of the Year, Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy (Adventure Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Story), and Returnal (Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition).

In addition to announcing the various award recipients, the show also honored multiple industry leaders. Those recognized include NetherRealm Studios Ed Boon, the 2022 Hall of Fame inductee, as well as Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who was given a Lifetime Achievement Award.

You can see all the categories, and their nominees, below. The winners are printed in bold.

2021 DICE Awards Nominees

Winners in bold

Game of the Year

It Takes Two

Deathloop

Returnal

Inscryption

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Inscryption

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

It Takes Two

Deathloop

Loop Hero

Inscryption

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu

Deathloop - Colt Vahn

Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena

Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Returnal

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Returnal

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Battlefield 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Returnal

Action Game of the Year

Halo Infinite

Deathloop

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Death's Door

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

WarioWare: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

Guilty Gear: Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 5

F1 2021

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

Mario Golf: Super Rush

FIFA 22

NBA 2K22

Rider's Republic

The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Online Game of the Year

Halo Infinite

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Knockout City

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Yuki

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo II

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Unpacking

Death's Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Mobile Game of the Year