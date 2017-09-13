The Dead Hunt The Living In New Coco Trailer From Pixar

Previous trailers for Pixar's upcoming movie Coco have been pretty mysterious, showing a young boy heading to the Land of the Dead. However, the newest trailer--seen above--let us know what this movie is really about: the living hunting down the dead and vice versa.

The movie follows Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) who loves music but lives in a town where there is a music ban; however, he learns his long deceased great-great grandfather, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), was an iconic guitarist, and Miguel wants to follow in his footsteps. After playing Cruz's guitar, which was kept in his crypt along with his remains, Miguel enters the Land of the Dead and seeks out Cruz, while the inhabitants of that world look for the living boy. If Miguel doesn't leave this world, he'll become a skeleton.

While that description seems morbid and depressing, the trailer is lighthearted and full of life and positive emotions. The film is very much inspired by the Mexican tradition of Dia de los Muertos, a time when the living honor their family members who have passed away.

The team behind the film truly embraced Mexico's look and culture for the movie, which had its challenges, as GameSpot learned when we talked to Pixar back in August.

This is Pixar's first original, non-sequel movie since 2015's The Good Dinosaur, which received many mediocre reviews and a 66 on Metacritic. Hopefully, Pixar can remedy that with Coco as the company's last two films were sequels: Finding Dory and Cars 3.

In addition to Gonzalez and Bratt, Coco stars Edward James Olmos and Gael García Bernal and features Cheech Marin and Gabriel Iglesias. You can see Pixar's latest film on November 22.