The Dark Tower Ticket Giveaway! (Australia Only)

GameSpot and Sony Pictures Australia are excited to be giving readers the chance to win prize packs for The Dark Tower, the film adaptation of Stephen King's expansive series of books.

The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

Ten (10) lucky readers will receive a Dark Tower prize pack. Each pack includes a double-pass to see the film in cinemas and a Dark Tower t-shirt!

To be in the running, simply fill in the form below and answer this simple trivia question:

"The first book in Stephen King's Dark Tower series was published in what year?"

GameSpot staff will pick the winners based on the pool of correct answers. This competition will close on Monday, August 14 at 9:00am AEST.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia. All entrants must be over 18 years of age.









The Dark Tower is in cinemas on August 17. Visit the website at www.TheDarkTower-Movie.net

The Dark Tower and all associated characters ™ & © 2017 MRC. The Dark Tower, the movie ©2017 CPII and MRC. All Rights Reserved.