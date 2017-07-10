The Dark Knight, Inception Director Wants To Make A 007 Movie

Christopher Nolan, who directed Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Inception, has said he would like to make a James Bond movie someday.

Speaking to Playboy (via Variety), Nolan said he would "definitely" like to take on the gig when the time is right. He added that he's even spoken to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson about it "over the years," but it hasn't worked out as of yet.

"I deeply love the character, and I'm always excited to see what they do with it," Nolan said. "Maybe one day that would work out. You'd have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they're getting along very well."

This is not the first time Nolan's name has come up in discussions about directing a Bond movie. Tom Hardy, who has starred in some of Nolan's films, said he would like to see Nolan direct a 007 movie someday.

In other recent Bond news, a report this week claimed that Daniel Craig is interested in coming back to play 007 in Bond 25. The same report said Broccoli is interested in having singer Adele return to sing the theme song for the next Bond film.

Director Sam Mendes, who made Skyfall and Spectre, has already confirmed he won't make the next Bond film. It's also been reported that Bond writers Robert Wade and Neil Purvis have been hired to write Bond 25.

Nolan's next movie, the War film Dunkirk, opens on July 21. Watch the latest trailer here.