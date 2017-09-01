The Crow Movie Reboot Has A New Home, Could Kickstart A Franchise

The reboot of the classic '90s movie The Crow is not having the easiest journey to the screen. The film, titled The Crow Reborn, has been close to production several times, but legal issues have continued to stall the project. Last year, it was announced that Aquaman star Jason Momoa was attached to star, but further delays have put his involvement in doubt. However, it has now been reported that the property has been bought by Sony Pictures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony is looking to use The Crow Reborn to kickstart a new franchise. Although Momoa and director Corin Hardy are not officially attached, THR's sources state that "the plan does include them coming on in the near term."

The rights to The Crow Reborn were owned by the production company Relativity for many years. The film got close to shooting in 2015 but stalled when the company filed for bankrupcy. Another attempt to make it followed the company's emergence from administration, but that also failed. In October 2016, Relativity was put up for sale, and the property has ultimately ended up at Sony.

The Crow first appeared on the screen in the 1994 movie, which was adapted from James O'Barr's comic book. The film was a critical and financial hit, but it was overshadowed by the accidental death of star Brandon Lee on set. An unsuccessful sequel, The Crow: City of Angels, was released in 1996.