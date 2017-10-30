The Crow Movie Reboot Finally Starting Pre-Production In 2018

Believe it or not, it looks like The Crow is actually getting rebooted. The project has been in the works for years, though nothing substantial has come to pass--until now, that is.

James O'Barr, the creator of the comic book that franchise is based on, spoke to Screen Geek, confirming that not only is the movie happening, but it's going to kick off pre-production very soon. "As of right now, it's slated to start pre-production in February with a very talented British director named Corin Hardy," O'Barr says.

Hardy first signed on to direct the project in 2014. After that, Justice League star Jason Momoa joined the movie to star as Eric Draven, the man who becomes The Crow. While O'Barr's comment confirms Hardy will still helm the project, it remains to be seen whether Momoa--who recently wrapped filming on Aquaman--will still appear.

However, it was only back in July that the director and actor were posting photos together on Instagram. Momoa commented on one photo, writing, "Can't wait for our future." So while his involvement isn't confirmed, it's entirely possible the actor will still star in the movie.

Additionally, O'Barr says in his interview, "I'm involved in every aspect of the film and working closely with the director." That points to the idea that this reboot will follow the tone and story from the comics closely, once production finally gets underway.

The original Crow starred Brandon Lee as Draven. The actor died during production of the film after an accidental shooting on set. The movie was followed by three sequels and a Canadian TV series. At one point, Rob Zombie was going to direct a sequel titled The Crow: 2037, which never materialized.

There is no release date announced for this reboot of The Crow.