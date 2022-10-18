The Crew 3 Might Have Been Renamed To "Motorfest"

Though the game hasn't officially been announced, the sequel might offer a fresh name for the series.

It sounds like the as-of-yet unannounced The Crew 3 could be called Motorfest, based on a recent report.

This comes from Insider Gaming and Xbox Era's Nick Baker, who claim that The Crew 3, also known as Project Orlando, might be called Motorfest. Insider Gaming claims that in images provided to the outlet, a Motorfest logo can be seen throughout the game, visible on things like electronic billboards, registration plates, and in the loading menu.

Insider Gaming notes that it isn't clear whether The Crew branding has been completely abandoned, or if the final game will have a title like The Crew: Motorfest. It also points out that it could just be a feature in the game, but an explicit confirmation of the game's name wasn't provided.

It's believed that Project Orlando was originally conceived as DLC for The Crew 2, some of which was shown in leaked screenshots last year that have since been taken down, but has since shifted to a standalone title. It's also apparently being developed in a new engine (not a pun), and based on the previously leaked screenshots, the game is planned to be set on the Hawaii island of Oahu.

The Crew 2, developed by Ivory Tower and published by Ubisoft, is an open-world racing game set in a scaled-down version of the United States, and first launched in 2018. GameSpot's The Crew 2 review gave the game an 8/10, appreciating the arcade-style vehicle mechanics and the beautiful environments, though also noting the loot system felt a bit superfluous. The game has received numerous updates since releasing, but there's no word on a full-on sequel at this point in time.

