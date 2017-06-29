The Canceled Netflix Show Sense8 Is Coming Back For A Two-Hour Finale



Earlier this month, Netflix canceled Sense8, the ambitious original show from the directors of The Matrix, after just two seasons. However, it's going to live on--sort of.

Netflix announced today that a two-hour finale for Sense8 is on the way. "There are sensates within these walls, too," Netflix said. "A 2 hour finale special is in the works."

Sense8 was created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, who directed The Matrix, alongside Michael Straczynski (Changeling, Thor). The show focused on eight characters from around the globe who see a "violent vision" and are connected by it.

The Verge reports that some estimates suggest that Sense8 was costing around $9 million per episode to produce. In a written statement, Lana Wachowski said "the numbers have always been challenging" for Sense8, though it's not clear if this pertains to the cost-per-episode, viewership, or some other metric. Here is the full statement:

The Sense8 finale will air in 2018. After that, if there is a strong enough reaction, "you never know" what could come next, Wachowski said.