The Callisto Protocol Opening Minutes Have Leaked Online

The leaked video has since been taken down.

By on

Comments

Just a little over a week ahead of launch, the first 13 minutes of The Castillo Protocol briefly leaked.

According to a report from Eurogamer, the footage was posted on Resetera before being removed, due to a copyright claim from publisher Krafton. The footage is of poor quality and shot off-screen, rather than being directly captured. However the title screen, settings menus, and opening minutes of the game were still visible.

Click To Unmute
  1. Invisible Player Glitch Are Ruining Warzone 2.0 | GameSpot News
  2. Unreal Engine 5.1 Feature Highlights
  3. Marvel's Avengers The Winter Soldier Lore Trailer
  4. Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Review
  5. God of War Ragnarok Director Breaks Down Biggest Moments
  6. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Exclusives And Differences Explained
  7. EVERSPACE 2 Ancient Rifts Release Trailer
  8. Fire Emblem Engage Engaging with Emblems Trailer
  9. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Official Overview Trailer
  10. Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate Daemonhunters Duty Eternal Announce Trailer
  11. Tower of Fantasy Version 2.1 Confounding Labyrinth Trailer
  12. Gungrave G.O.R.E Official Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Callisto Protocol - Official Launch Trailer

The Castillo Protocol is the first game from Striking Distance Studios, founded by Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield. The action-horror game is something of a spiritual sequel to Dead Space, with a science-fiction setting and shambling, undead enemies. The GameSpot preview for The Castillo Protocol, from writer Jordan Ramée, claimed that the game's strong points are in its melee-focused combat, rather than its scares.

In other news, The Castillo Protocol's release has been cancelled in Japan, due to the game's inability to get a rating. Rather than change the game's violent and gory content to enable it to receive a CERO rating, Striking Distance has opted to refund preorders and end plans for a release. A season pass for the sci-fi horror game was spotted on its Steam page. If purchased, it will unlock DLC content including a horde-like mode called Riot, new areas of the Black Iron prison to explore, as well as new story beats.

The Castillo Protocol is set to release on December 2.

9 Creepy Horror Games You Might've Missed In 2022
See More

Grace Benfell on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Callisto Protocol
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)