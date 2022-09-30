The Callisto Protocol's Latest Trailer Features Blood, Guts, And One Of The Boys

A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol has gone live, and as you'd expect from previous footage of the sci-fi horror, it's full of gore, violent dismemberment, and guts being spilled everywhere.

The big reveal in this trailer is the appearance of a new character played by Karen Fukuhara, who has risen to fame over the last few years with starring roles in 2016's Suicide Squad and Amazon's The Boys TV series. Beyond that, you can also grab a quick tease of terrifying secrets that lie beneath Black Iron Prison, which happens to be infested with a new breed of horror.

The Callisto Protocol is out on December 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, and previous trailers have teased a very gruesome end that you can expect to suffer if you make a wrong move in the game.

A spiritual successor to the Dead Space series that director Glen Schofield co-created, you can still expect some distinct differences and horrific surprises in the game that helps transform it into a unique beast when compared to its primary inspiration.

