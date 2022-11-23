The Callisto Protocol Isn't Removing Main Game Content For The Season Pass, Dev Promises

The Callisto Protocol's director Glen Schofield has had to clarify some details about the game's season pass this week, after it was reported that some of the game's highly-anticipated gore would be paywalled from launch.

The misunderstanding likely comes from the game's listing on Steam, which offers a Digital Deluxe edition for $20 more than the standard game. The Digital Deluxe includes the game's season pass, which will consist of a skin collection, two new game modes, a story DLC, and a bonus of 13 new player death animations and 12 new enemy death animations.

With the season pass purchase available from launch, and the Steam description missing any kind of timeframe for the extra content's release, some outlets reported that 25 of the game's grisly death animations--which have made up a large part of the game's marketing--would be locked behind a paywall from launch.

While it's true that these animations will only be available to players who spend the extra money, which presumably will also be available later as a standalone add-on, Schofield took to Twitter to explain that this content hadn't even been developed yet. All the extra animations promised in the Contagion and Riot bundles will be bonus content available on top of the myriad grisly death scenes already in the game.

To be clear: We’re not holding anything back from the main game for the season pass. We haven’t even started work on this content yet. It's all new stuff that we’ll be working on in the new year. Fans have asked for EVEN MORE deaths, so we’re making it a priority next year. — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) November 23, 2022

Schofield added that this extra content is being developed in response to fan feedback, with players asking for an even wider variety of death animations. In a response to a later tweet, Schofield added that "we put every freakin thing that was done in the shipping game." The Callisto Protocol is due to release on December 2 for PC, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, and Xbox One.