The Callisto Protocol Is No Longer A PUBG Spin-Off

Striking Distance Studios founder and CEO Glen Schofield has confirmed that The Callisto Protocol will no longer be connected to the world of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. While the game was set 300 years in the future and was charting its own narrative path, Schofield explained that the upcoming survival-horror title has now severed any explicit connection with PUBG.

"It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world," Schofield said on Twitter. "PUBG is awesome, [and] we will still have little surprises for fans, but [The Callisto Protocol] is its own world, story, and universe."

Earlier this week, Schofield mentioned that "some touchpoints" and Easter eggs had been built into the game to create links to PUBG. Other details revealed by Schofield and his studio included more details on the grotesque Biophage monsters that'll you'll encounter while working to escape the prison complex on Jupiter's moon Callisto and how Schofield's work on Dead Space has inspired the direction of this new sci-fi survival horror game.

The Callisto Protocol--which is aiming to be "the single scariest game on PC and consoles"--is still scheduled for release this year. A remake of Dead Space will be out in January 2023 in case you can't get enough of space terror.