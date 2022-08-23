The Callisto Protocol Is Going To Kill You In Very Gruesome Ways

At Gamescom 2022, a new gameplay trailer for The Callisto Protocol was revealed, showcasing the different kinds of enemies that you'll go up against. Thankfully, it looks like you'll have plenty of nifty weapons and gadgets to defend yourself.

The trailer also showcases one of the many gruesome deaths that you can suffer in the game. Think along the same lines of 2013's Tomb Raider or the Dead Space games.

The Callisto Protocol is a survival-horror game and spiritual successor to the Dead Space series, which director Glen Schofield co-created. Set on the titular moon of Jupiter in an advanced prison complex, the game was originally set in the PUBG expanded universe before explicit ties were cut as the project evolved. It's the first game from Schofield's Striking Distance Studios, and it's scheduled to arrive on December 2 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

For more, check out everything we know about The Callisto Protocol, including gameplay details, enemies, and preorder bonuses. Unlike some other horror games that focus on hordes of enemies, even single enemies can terrify and overpower you in The Callisto Protocol.