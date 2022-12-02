The Callisto Protocol: How To Get The Skunk Gun

This can make or break you in the early hours.

By on

Comments

The Callisto Protocol isn't an easy game--it can pose quite the challenge even on its easiest difficulty, actually. As such, you'll want to have as many weapons as possible at your disposal as you make your way through hoards of enemies, which means exploring for missable schematics that can let you craft new guns. One early game schematic is for the Skunk Gun, and missing this one could have a detrimental effect on your survivability. We'll tell you where to find it below.

How to get the Skunk Gun

The Skunk Gun Schematic is found in Chapter 3: Aftermath. During this chapter, you will experience an elevator crash that will lead to you exploring a dark and horror-filled basement. In this new section, you'll notice a door with a fuse box that you can't use yet. Remember this location.

Click To Unmute
  1. Development Of Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel To Begin In 2023 | GameSpot News
  2. How To Win A Free Steam Deck | GameSpot News
  3. Monster Hunter Rise - Announce Trailer | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, PS5, PS4
  4. Hearthstone Card Reveal Overlord Drakuru
  5. Fracture - The Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale Event Teaser Trailer
  6. Warframe | Cross Platform Play Available Now
  7. Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum Official Trailer
  8. Rockay City Game Awards Teaser
  9. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - Game Overview Trailer
  10. NEON WHITE | Coming to PS5 and PS4 on December 13
  11. Rainbow Six Siege: Solis Goes Undercover
  12. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Final Content Update

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Callisto Protocol Review

Make your way through the basement until you stumble upon a group of four foes that you'll have to take out. Make quick work of them and look around this area for the fuse and pick it up. Instead of using it on the nearby fuse box, head all the way back to that box mentioned above and use it there first.

When you open the door using the fuse, you'll notice a ventilation shaft in the next room. Crawl through it and come out the other side, then look on a desk in here for the Skunk Gun Schematic. Once you've obtained the schematic, you'll have to take it to a Reforge to craft the Skunk Gun.

The Skunk Gun is the first of three missable weapons throughout The Callisto Protocol. If you don't want to miss anything, check out where to find all weapons.

The Biggest Games Of December 2022 - Marvel's Midnight Suns, The Callisto Protocol, And More
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Callisto Protocol
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)