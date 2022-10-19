The Callisto Protocol Hasn't Been Delayed, But It Is Getting A 60FPS Mode

After some speculation that The Callisto Protocol had been delayed, the official Twitter account reassured fans that it's still coming out this year--and has a 60fps performance mode.

Yesterday, October 18, a thread on gaming forum ResetEra pointed out the Epic Games Store Halloween Sale page noted that The Callisto Protocol was set to release February 12, 2023. Many obviously took this as a sign that the store accidentally shared this information early, and that the game was receiving a two-month delay. To clear things up, The Callisto Protocol's Twitter account wrote, "We would love to inform you all that we will be shipping globally on December 2nd."

The tweet also confirmed that there will also be a 60fps performance mode, for those who like their games to look buttery smooth.

If you head to the Epic Games Store Halloween Sale page now, you'll find that the date has been corrected, and that it was incorrectly listed as February 12. It was very likely a mixup due to date formatting, as in Europe, December 2 would be written as 02/12, whereas in the US it would be written as 12/02. You can see where the confusion might have arisen from.

The Callisto Protocol, if you've somehow missed the numerous times Geoff Keighley has shown it off, is being helmed by Glen Schofield, creator of the original Dead Space, so the two obviously share a lot of DNA. A recent trailer showed off the large amount of blood and guts you'll see on your horrific journey, as well as The Boys actress Karen Fukuhara.