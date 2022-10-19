The Callisto Protocol Hasn't Been Delayed, But It Is Getting A 60FPS Mode

A mistake from the Epic Games Store led some to believe the game had received a two-month delay.

By on

Comments

After some speculation that The Callisto Protocol had been delayed, the official Twitter account reassured fans that it's still coming out this year--and has a 60fps performance mode.

Yesterday, October 18, a thread on gaming forum ResetEra pointed out the Epic Games Store Halloween Sale page noted that The Callisto Protocol was set to release February 12, 2023. Many obviously took this as a sign that the store accidentally shared this information early, and that the game was receiving a two-month delay. To clear things up, The Callisto Protocol's Twitter account wrote, "We would love to inform you all that we will be shipping globally on December 2nd."

Click To Unmute
  1. Modern Warfare 2 Spec-Ops Details Finally Revealed | GameSpot News
  2. God of War Ragnarök - Shaping the Story | PS5 & PS4 Games
  3. Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Changes | GameSpot News
  4. Best PlayStation Plus Games October 2022
  5. What is Gotham Knights?
  6. The Sims 4 - Official Free To Play Trailer
  7. Fortnitemares 2022 Gameplay Trailer
  8. New World | Brimstone Sands Official Launch Trailer
  9. Need for Speed Unbound - Risk & Reward Gameplay Trailer
  10. A Plague Tale: Requiem - Launch Trailer
  11. DualSense Edge - Features Trailer | PS5
  12. STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | WANDERER OF THE RIFT Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Callisto Protocol Gameplay Reveal | Gamescom ONL 2022

The tweet also confirmed that there will also be a 60fps performance mode, for those who like their games to look buttery smooth.

If you head to the Epic Games Store Halloween Sale page now, you'll find that the date has been corrected, and that it was incorrectly listed as February 12. It was very likely a mixup due to date formatting, as in Europe, December 2 would be written as 02/12, whereas in the US it would be written as 12/02. You can see where the confusion might have arisen from.

The Callisto Protocol, if you've somehow missed the numerous times Geoff Keighley has shown it off, is being helmed by Glen Schofield, creator of the original Dead Space, so the two obviously share a lot of DNA. A recent trailer showed off the large amount of blood and guts you'll see on your horrific journey, as well as The Boys actress Karen Fukuhara.

9 Horror Games You Might've Missed In 2022
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Callisto Protocol
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)