The Callisto Protocol Gets Its Own Official Beer, And It's Very Strong

The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios has partnered with a beer company to create a limited-edition beer themed around the video game, and it's called "Outer Way Stout."

Striking Distance teamed up with Fieldwork Brewing Company for the beer, which is available at Fieldwork Brewing locations in Northern California. This beer is strong at 9% ABV, but there is no word on what its flavor profile is like, beyond the confirmation that it's a stout.

As for why this collaboration is happening at all, Striking Distance opened its studio in San Ramon, California just down the road from Fieldwork's taproom at City Center Bishop Ranch. A good amount of developers went to Fieldwork for drinks, so the two companies decided to work together.

"While the game was being designed over the past three years, key members of the development team would make the short walk across the road to Fieldwork to enjoy some craft beers and discuss the day's progress on their then unannounced new game. Little did they realize the outing would become a ritual as they loved the dedication Fieldwork put forth in all of their unique beers," reads a line from Fieldwork's press release.

Beer + video games

Outer Way Stout aims to represent and honor parts of the game and the developers and beermakers. "It combines rebellion and fighting for what you believe in with the hard work it takes to develop something special for gamers and craft beer drinkers alike," Fieldwork said.

This isn't the first video game beer, as Activision released a Call of Duty: Black Ops-inspired beer called "Black Hops." Fallout 4 also got its own unique beer.

The Callisto Protocol arrived on December 2 behind mixed review scores. GameSpot's The Callisto Protocol review scored the game a 5/10. For more, check out what other critics think.