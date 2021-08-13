The Call Of Duty: Vanguard Teases In Warzone Have Begun

After winning a game of Call of Duty: Warzone, players may notice that every member of their team doesn't escape the encroaching gas. A new cutscene has been added to the massively popular battle royale for Season 5 that seems to tease the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise, rumored to be called Call of Duty: Vanguard.

A video posted to YouTube by OHB The Don shows what seems to be a normal victory cutscene. However, not all players make it into the helicopter. The last member of the team is instead shot, seemingly out of nowhere, and left on the ground while the chopper takes off. The camera then cuts to a woman dressed in an old Russian military uniform, complete with a USSR side cap and a sniper rifle, the barrel still smoking.

To throw out any question of whether or not this cutscene is authentic, Sam Maggs, one of Call of Duty: Vanguard's writers, reacted to it on Twitter with a simple, "Atta girl."

The cutscene is likely a teaser for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which will take place, at least partially, in the western front of World War II's European theater. However, that doesn't include Call of Duty: Warzone, which will reportedly be getting a new, much larger map based on the war's Pacific theater.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is rumored to be revealed on August 19, while its publisher Activision Blizzard is dealing with the repercussions of a lawsuit filed by the State of California. The lawsuit alleges that the company developed a culture in which sexual harassment and discrimination were rampant. In response, workers at Activision Blizzard's studios have walked out, and the company's CEO, Bobby Kotick, has apologized for "tone deaf" apologies.