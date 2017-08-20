The Biggest Microsoft Xbox Press Conference Gamescom Trailers

Microsoft is showing off an assortment of new and existing games during its Gamescom press conference. From Assassin's Creed Origins to the new simulator Jurassic World Evolution, there's a lot of to see. You can also check out all the biggest news and announcements from the event in our roundup. We've also gathered all the trailers from tonight's press conference below.

Assassin's Creed Origins

Ubisoft revealed the first cinematic trailer for Assassin's Creed Origins, which features many historical figures from the game's Ancient Egyptian time period, like Cleopatra and Ptolemy.

Jurassic World Evolution

Jurassic World Evolution is a new simulation game by Formation, the studio behind the well-recieved Planet Coaster.